My Hero Academia Epilogue Reveals Lady Nagant’s Surprising Status

My Hero Academia is now in its final slate of chapters, and the epilogue has revealed Lady Nagant’s post-war status as it all comes to an end! My Hero Academia will be officially ending its manga run later this Summer, and the final few chapters have been spent exploring how Izuku Midoriya and the others are moving forward in the immediate aftermath of everything that happened in the fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. Along the way, we’re getting updates on some of the other key characters seen throughout the final war’s events as well.

My Hero Academia‘s ending is just a few more chapters away, and the newest chapter of the series shifted its focus to Shoto Todoroki as his family is now recovering emotionally and physically from the fight against Toya. But amidst this journey into Tartarus, fans are also given a brief update for Hawks as it lays out his future. And surprisingly, Hawks tried to reach out to Lady Nagant one more time as she’s resigned herself to staying within prison to see how the world changes thanks to Izuku Midoriya’s actions.

Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia Chapter 426

My Hero Academia: What Happens to Lady Nagant?

The last time we had seen Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia, her body had exploded due to a booby trap quirk that All For One had placed in her when he sent her as an assassin against Deku. Deciding to give him a hint instead, Nagant accepted her explosive fate as the war really kicked in full after. My Hero Academia Chapter 426 sees Hawks visiting Nagant in Tartarus, and it’s revealed that not only has she healed from her injury, but she’s actually free to go from the prison.

Hawks is surprised to find out Nagant doesn’t want to leave the prison despite being told she’s free, but she doesn’t want to yet. She’s worried about the current state of the world as she’s afraid of being exploited again like she was against All For One. Despite Hawks wanting her help, Nagant instead is excited to see how Deku’s actions will change society. Wondering if he’ll actually make a difference, she wants to bide her time and find out what’s next instead before heading back out into the world.

As for Deku, we’ve only got a few more chapters left before it all comes to an end. You can find the newest chapters of My Hero Academia with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.