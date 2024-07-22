My Hero Academia Epilogue Reveals Ochaco’s Hidden Injury

My Hero Academia is now one step closer to the end, and the newest chapter of the manga has revealed that Ochaco Uraraka is still carrying a hidden injury from the war. My Hero Academia officially ended the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki earlier this Summer, and has thus kicked off a special epilogue arc exploring the fallout of everything that happened in the war. Izuku Midoriya has been getting up to speed with how each of the heroes and surviving villains are making their first steps towards recovery since the end of the war. It’s been a tough road for everyone.

All the while, Deku has made sure to keep a smile on his face as everything progresses towards a recovery but something hasn’t been sitting right. There’s been something that has also been bothering him through these epilogue chapters, and the newest release reveals that it has actually been the same case for Ochaco. In fact, it might even be worse for her as she’s not only carrying Toga’s death on her conscience (and her literal bloodstream) and she can’t really hold back how much this is hurting her anymore.

Ochaco Uraraka cries in My Hero Academia Chapter 428

My Hero Academia 428: Ochaco Uraraka’s Hidden Pain

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 continues to explore the fallout of the war, and U.A. Academy has returned to a new sense of normalcy as they are back in school (as second year students) and working to help rebuild and clean up all of the aftermath. But as the new students begin to compliment Deku and the others for everything they did in the fights, it’s clear that both Deku and Ochaco are carrying something else with them. It’s something Deku notices in Ochaco, and later that night she ends up ignoring a few of Tsuyu Asui’s texts.

We then see Ochaco’s levy essentially break as all of the emotional turmoil from the war begins to reveal itself. Although everything seems to have settled for everyone else, Ochaco doesn’t feel the same way for her battle with Toga. She doesn’t want to be the one who ruins all of his happiness for everyone else, but she still feels the pain of what happened with Toga and tears begin to flow as she fails to lock it away completely. It’s here we see Deku arrive (as he was tuned into her feelings), and thus Ochaco can finally start on the road to recovery from here on out if she’s able.