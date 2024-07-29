My Hero Academia Marks Final Cover for Weekly Shonen Jump

My Hero Academia will be ending the manga with its next chapter, and the series has taken over the cover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to help celebrate. My Hero Academia is ending its run with Shonen Jump at a rather bittersweet time. This year marks the tenth anniversary of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series making its debut, and it will thus be bringing it all to an end with the launch of its next chapter with the magazine. It’s been a long road for the manga, and that road will be coming to what feels like a sudden end either way.

My Hero Academia will be officially ending with the release of its next chapter, but to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the manga, Kohei Horikoshi has taken over the cover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with some special new cover art highlighting Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and All Might. It’s all coming full circle in a way as each of these young heroes will carve out their own All Might like path when its over, and now they’re gracing the cover of the magazine for what could be the final time.

How to Read My Hero Academia Before It Ends

My Hero Academia will be officially bringing the manga release to an end with Chapter 430 of the series releasing on Monday, August 5th in Japan (and Sunday, August 4th internationally). Horikoshi’s message to fans ahead of the final five chapters reads as such, “Sorry for taking a two week break! I had some schedules overlap each other like a mille feuille! This series will end in 5 chapters. You might be thinking ‘there’s still 5 chapters to go?!’ or ‘only 5 chapters left?!’ but no matter which one you’re thinking, I will strive to make an amazing five chapters that everyone can enjoy!”

Horikoshi’s message continued with, “Along with Deku and the others! While the past 10 years or so were not without its bumps in the road, the fact I was able to continue Deku and co’s story is all thanks to you, the reader! It was like a dream. Thank you all, truly! Anyway, I’ll see you in the next Jump edition!”

If you wanted to check out My Hero Academia before it all comes to an end, you can find it with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service available the same day they release in Japan.