My Hero Academia Begins Final Chapter Countdown With Special Sketch

My Hero Academia will be ending the manga with the release of its next chapter, and the series has kickstarted a countdown to the grand finale with some special new art. My Hero Academia‘s manga is now in the midst of celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but at the same time, it’s a fairly bittersweet situation as the manga will also be soon coming to an end. After first announcing its ending earlier this Summer, Kohei Horikoshi will be releasing the final chapter of the long running manga this August.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi first officially announced that the manga would be ending earlier this August, and after five chapters, that ending is coming next week. Together with the release of the penultimate release of the manga, My Hero Academia is commemorating the fact that the manga will be ending with its next chapter with some special new art highlighting All Might and some of the biggest moments from the series’ past. You can check it out below:

When Does My Hero Academia End?

My Hero Academia will be officially bringing the manga release to an end with Chapter 430 of the series releasing on Monday, August 5th in Japan (and Sunday, August 4th internationally). Horikoshi’s message to fans ahead of the final five chapters reads as such, “Sorry for taking a two week break! I had some schedules overlap each other like a mille feuille! This series will end in 5 chapters. You might be thinking ‘there’s still 5 chapters to go?!’ or ‘only 5 chapters left?!’ but no matter which one you’re thinking, I will strive to make an amazing five chapters that everyone can enjoy!”

Horikoshi’s message continued with, “Along with Deku and the others! While the past 10 years or so were not without its bumps in the road, the fact I was able to continue Deku and co’s story is all thanks to you, the reader! It was like a dream. Thank you all, truly! Anyway, I’ll see you in the next Jump edition!”

If you wanted to check out My Hero Academia before it all comes to an end, you can find it with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service available the same day they release in Japan.