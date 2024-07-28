My Hero Academia Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Poster

My Hero Academia is getting ready to come to an end fairly soon, and the manga is going out on a high by celebrating its 10th anniversary before it’s all over. My Hero Academia first kicked off in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2014, and ten years later the series is now at its final chapter. It’s been a long road for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes of the series in the year since they started their lives at U.A. Academy. So it’s a fairly bittersweet occasion to celebrate.

My Hero Academia has come a long way in the ten years since the manga first kicked off, and Kohei Horikoshi’s original franchise has since exploded with seven current seasons of a TV anime, several OVA specials, four feature film releases, video games, trading card games, tons of merchandise and many more. To celebrate the manga’s 10th anniversary, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi used the cover art for the manga’s penultimate chapter to send up the heroes as they commemorate the occasion.

My Hero Academia’s 10th Anniversary poster from Kohei Horikoshi

How to Read My Hero Academia Before It Ends

My Hero Academia will be officially coming to an end with Chapter 430 of the series releasing on Monday, August 5th in Japan (and Sunday, August 4th internationally). Horikoshi’s message to fans ahead of the final five chapters reads as such, “Sorry for taking a two week break! I had some schedules overlap each other like a mille feuille! This series will end in 5 chapters. You might be thinking ‘there’s still 5 chapters to go?!’ or ‘only 5 chapters left?!’ but no matter which one you’re thinking, I will strive to make an amazing five chapters that everyone can enjoy!”

Horikoshi’s message continued with, “Along with Deku and the others! While the past 10 years or so were not without its bumps in the road, the fact I was able to continue Deku and co’s story is all thanks to you, the reader! It was like a dream. Thank you all, truly! Anyway, I’ll see you in the next Jump edition!” If you wanted to check out My Hero Academia before it all comes to an end, you can find it with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service available the same day they release in Japan.