My Hero Academia Settles Debate Over Deku's Quirkless Future

My Hero Academia's Epilogue is now under way and the shonen series has hinted at the future of Deku once the series ends.

The end is nigh for My Hero Academia's manga as shonen fans continue to try to imagine an anime world wherein Deku and his friends aren't at the forefront. While the seventh season recently began in the shonen series' anime, the manga has already brought the main battle to a close and is setting the stage for its epilogue. Now that the fight against All For One and Shigaraki has ended, the latest manga chapter confirms what the future holds for Deku.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 424, be forewarned that we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory for the series. Thanks to Deku transferring the Vestiges of One For All to Shigaraki and All For One, Izuku Midoriya might have won the day but he lost his Quirks in the process. While Midoriya might no longer be one of the physically strongest heroes in the world at present, it doesn't seem to be stopping his quest of being a crime fighter. As witnessed in the final panels of the latest chapter, Midoriya is returning to UA Academy, though it has yet to be confirmed if he will remain a part of Class 1-A or take a different path.

Deku The Quirkless

As a result of the many battles that they were a part of, Bakugo and Deku were able to put their bad blood to bed. Now that Dynamight has tempered his energetic personality a bit, it will be interesting to see if his rivalry with Midoriya will continue despite the fact that Deku no longer has a Quirk. Still, with Shigaraki and All For One now permanently off the playing field, perhaps One For All is no longer needed to keep Hero Society safe.

NO WAY??? CONSEQUENCES??? IN MY SHONEN BATTLE MANGA????? pic.twitter.com/C0d9AOoRca — MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) June 1, 2024

While the seventh season of My Hero Academia's anime isn't confirmed to be its last, it seems like a safe bet that season eight will close the book on Class 1-A's television series. Luckily, should the universe continue to want to be a part of the anime world, there is still a big story that has yet to hit the small screen. The spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, garnered over one hundred chapters and focused on a different part of Hero Society, making it prime for an anime adaptation.

