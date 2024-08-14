My Hero Academia Creator Pitches New Fantasy AU with Eri, Aizawa

The creator of My Hero Academia is too talented for his own good. Over the past decade, the artist has been working hard on Deku’s story, and we just saw saw that journey come to a close. While the anime lives on, the My Hero Academia manga is over, but Kohei Horikoshi has not left behind his heroes. Today, the artist posted a new sketch for fans, and it pitches the perfect fantasy AU with Eri at the helm.

The artwork, as you can see below, brings Eri to life in the best possible way. With her white hair down, Eri is carrying around a huge buster sword, and she is geared up in leather armor. With a metal gauntlet on one arm, Eri looks as adorable as she does dangerous, and she has a companion on her side.

https://twitter.com/horikoshiko/status/1823759949727719589?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, Aizawa has been given a makeover in this fantasy AU that makes him nigh unrecognizable. With a black cloak covering his figure, Aizawa has been turned into a werewolf of sorts. With a tattered scarf to match, Aizawa looks ready to go to war for Eri at a moment’s notice, so maybe guys like Chisaki better think twice before harassing the heroine.

As for why Horikoshi inked this art, it was done to celebrate the latest volume of My Hero Academia. Japan just ushered in volume 41 of the manga, so collectors there will want to take a peek at the goodie ASAP. And for those stateside, well – you can find My Hero Academia easily enough. The hit manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read our official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you make of this latest My Hero Academia AU?