My Hero Academia Shouts Out Naruto with One Hero’s New Move

My Hero Academia is the series to read if you like manga and superheroes. There are all sorts of pros to fall for, and the Top 10 heroes all have something special about them. The manga has made that clear time and again. So of course, it was only right to let one of them pay homage to Naruto with the most ridiculous of attacks.

The update comes at the start of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes chapter 122. It was there fans checked in on Naruhata as the city was rushed by fiery villains, and civilians were forced to flee. So when one couple was nearly burnt to a crisp by one foe, Edgeshot came in with an amazing jutsu that saved the day.

And what might that be? Well, it just so happens the substitution jutsu is as handy in My Hero Academia as it is in Naruto. After all, Edgeshot somehow sends a substation clone of himself towards the villain and detonates him before the couple can be attacked. Of course, the civilians believe Edgeshot was caught in the blast, but that is proven false when his charred body pops into a wooden log.

Clearly, Edgeshot would get along with Naruto and his friends given how well he wields this jutsu. What’s more, the fandom is not even sure how he did the attack. The pro hero doesn’t actually use chakra in battle as his Quirk allows him to fold his body into any shape or size. The origami-esque gift makes Edgeshot incredibly stealthy, and he can use his folding powers for offense and defensive. But when it comes to executing the substitution jutsu, well – your guess on how it is done is as good as ours.

What do you think about Edgeshot’s clever move? Do you think this ninja would fit in with our Hidden Leaf heroes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.