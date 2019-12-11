My Hero Academia Manga Hits New Sales Milestone

My Hero Academia is ramping up its fourth season of the anime, with Midoriya, his classmates, and professional heroes storming the “gates” of the villainous Overhaul and his Yakuza gang. As the battle promises to heat up following Suneater’s clutch victory against a terrible trio of gangsters, on the other end of the spectrum, the story in the franchise’s manga is promising an even bigger battle to come. With the Paranormal Liberation Front forming with over 100,000 villains to its name, it’s no surprise to see that the sales for the manga continue to reach new heights.

Twitter User HeroNewsNetwork shared the milestone that My Hero Academia has over twenty five million total copies of its manga out in circulation, proving that there is a huge need for fans of the heroic series to own the chapters of Midoriya and Class 1-A’s adventures in manga format:

My Hero Academia now has over 25 million total copies in circulation! 🎉 https://t.co/DXtNWA7IXL — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) December 4, 2019

While the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front is still a few months away, in story time of course, the volumes have recently taken a look at the trio of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki as they train under the number one hero Endeavor within their new work study. While the trio has learned a lot during their brief tenure, they had better hope it will be enough to assist them in battling the super villain team that is a combination of the Meta Liberation Army of Re-Destro and the League of Villains headed by Shigaraki.

With the fourth season in full swing, later this year will also see the release of the second movie in the franchise’s history, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, that promises to introduce us to the heir apparent to the rival of All Might, All For One. Whether or not the events from this film will have a serious effect on both the anime and the manga is yet to be seen, but we wouldn’t put it past them.

