My Hero Academia Introduces the Second and Third One For All Users

✖

If you have been paying attention to My Hero Academia as of late, then you will know something is up with One For All. The quirk has been changing shape for awhile now, and Izuku has only started to get used to its various powers. Of course, he has been missing out on some pieces of One For All thanks to two of its users, but fans have finally been introduced to those inheritors at last.

So yes, the truth has been revealed. My Hero Academia has finally brought out the second and third users of One For All. The two men has been kept secret for years now, and it seems they really do have something against Izuku.

The situation came to light when My Hero Academia put out its most recent chapter. The update followed Izuku has worked around Tokyo to stop villains and rogue civilians alike. After a harrowing run-in with a mob, Izuku experiences a flashback where he met with the inheritors of One For All. It was there the Second User and Third User appeared at last.

As it turns out, the Second User is a young man with short spiky hair similar to Bakugo. He has a large scar crossing his face from forehead to cheek. It seems the man took over the quirk from Yoichi, and the Second User met All For One's brother after breaking in to kill him. However, the Second User - who has not been named - chose to help Yoichi rather than kill him.

The Third User was also part of the squad, and he has his long spiky hair pulled up with a covering obscuring his hairline. Much like the Second User, the Third has a grudge against Izuku's charity. The pair said they lived during the height of All For One's reign, so they know how brutal the villain can be. They have seen the worst in life, and they don't understand how Izuku could not want to kill Shigaraki. However, Yoichi reminds the two they gave him a chance despite his bloodline. Now, it seems the two users have come to an agreement with Izuku, so fans will hopefully learn about this pair sooner rather than later.

What do you think of these introductions? Are you happy My Hero Academia put an end to all the theories with this debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.