New My Hero Academia Villains Spawn Curious X-Men Fan Theory

My Hero Academia has been around for a few years and gotten a handle on the whole superhero shtick. The series, which Kohei Horikoshi oversees, is one of the genre’s most popular titles. While Marvel rules the big screen, it is Class 1-A that keeps manga going strong, and fans have longed wondered what a crossover between the two universes would look like.

Now, it seems a new chapter has opened up room for that chatter. Recently, My Hero Academia released a update, and the chapter began with an intro that reminded Marvel fanatics of some X-Men icons.

Recently, readers were able to check out Class 1-A after its students finished their work studies. It was there the kids had to fight some AWOL robots who were on a mission a la Terminator. These advanced machines were determined to rid the world of mankind, and they were not subtle about the goal.

“Get terminated, humans,” one robot shouted before another added in, “We are the sky net of this world.”

Clearly, these bots are meant to reference Terminator, but their design clashes with the action flick. Instead, comic readers have been quick to point out how similar these robots look to the Sentinels of X-Men.

Of course, Marvel fans will surely be familiar with the robots. Back in the day, Sentinels were created by Dr. Trask as a way to fight mutants, but the tech went haywire quick. Before long, Sentinels were determined to kill all mutants as well as everyone else. Over the years, Sentinels have changed in size and goal, but they have always acted as crazed robots. Given Horikoshi and his interest in Marvel, it wouldn’t be hard for him to come up with his own Sentinels, and My Hero Academia readers admit they’d be down for the arc should it rise up.

