My Hero Academia Just Hit a Massive Manga Milestone

The next chapter of My Hero Academia will go live next week, but the series is still taking up headlines this week. As a new volume prepares to drop in Japan, a new report has gone live detailing sales for Kohei Horikoshi’s hit manga. It turns out a good number have sold since fans last heard and they’re all celebrating the massive manga milestone as January 2022 nears its end.

The update came straight from My Hero Academia‘s official Twitter. The page confirmed the manga has hit 65 million copies in circulation worldwide. Obviously, that is a huge number, and this update has put My Hero Academia amongst some top sellers.

MHA has 65 Million Copies in Circulation for Vol 1-33. (Worldwide)



Japan: 45 Million

Rest of the World: 20 Million



1,969,696 Copies per Volume.



15th Highest Circulation in WSJ.

With 65 million manga copies circulating, My Hero Academia has beaten series like Boys Over Flowers, Gin Tama, Inuyasha, Berserk, and more.

With 65 million manga copies circulating, My Hero Academia has beaten series like Boys Over Flowers, Gin Tama, Inuyasha, Berserk, and more. It isn’t far away from overtaking some other major series in sales as Rurouni Kenshin, Fairy Tail, Hunter x Hunter, and Fullmetal Alchemist are coming up on the charts. But of course, Horikoshi has competition to keep an eye on.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is climbing the charts, and it is just two spots under My Hero Academia. The hit manga has 60 million copies in circulation, so it is gaining on Horikoshi despite Jujutsu Kaisen having debuted four years after My Hero Academia. This recent push is largely due to the anime’s debut, so My Hero Academia could get a sales boost if season six wows the fandom.

If you have not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can do so pretty easily. Manga Plus houses the entire series, and Viz Media’s digital vault has just the same. You can catch up with the entire manga in a week if you read quickly, so you’ll be all caught up by the time Horikoshi’s next chapter goes live.

Can you believe My Hero Academia has this many copies out there?