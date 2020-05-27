My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki's Awakening with Curious Exodus

✖

The heroes of My Hero Academia are facing off against one of the most deadly threats that they've ever encountered as Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front are unleashing their full powers, and with the leader of the villainous enclave finally awakening, it seems as if an exodus pointed at just how scary the villain has become! The Paranormal Liberation War has already seen a number of casualties on both sides and with Shigaraki gaining a serious power boost as a result of recent chapters, we're sure to see more heroes and villains fall in the biggest battle of the franchise to date!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers from the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War!

With Shigaraki awakening following the experiments performed by Dr. Garaki, transferring the Quirk of All For One directly to the decaying villain, his decaying Quirk has clearly been juiced up to ridiculous degrees as he begins breaking down everyone and everything nearby. Prior to Shigaraki narrowly avoiding death, there were a number of hints that the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front was in a completely different weight class than before this story line took place.

Twitter User CDCCubed shared these scenes from the latest chapters of My Hero Academia that show that the animals that were nearby the battle were beginning to freak out in response to Shigaraki's awakening, attempting to escape before being decayed into nothingness themselves:

3/ Puffed-out, straight-up tail = angry/red-alert mode, for cats.

Slightly curled back + lowered tail = anxious/terrified dogs. The animals know what's coming, and Horikoshi doesn't skimp on details. pic.twitter.com/sKqucjPrph — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) May 24, 2020

The Paranormal Liberation War has made Shigaraki far more powerful than even All For One, leaving us to wonder how any of the heroes will be able to beat him, even with Midoriya learning more about his quirk of One For All. With the likes of Crust and X-Less already being killed from the simple awakening of Shigaraki, it will be interesting to see what heroes, if any, are able to make it out of this battle alive when all is said and done!

What did you think of this "curious exodus" in My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.