My Hero Academia Shares Surprising Twice Connection

My Hero Academia has seen a lot of controversy in 2020, with the creator of this superhero universe finding the series banned in China due to mad doctor’s name and a revelation that a number of characters happened to share birthdays with World War dictators! Regardless, the story of the manga marches on as the heroes find themselves on the precipice of the Paranormal Liberation Front war. With Endeavor and a slew of other professional heroes descending upon the mad doctor, Garaki, a surprising connection to the hilarious, deadly villain of Twice has come to light!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers from the latest chapter of My Hero Academia‘s manga, 260, go ahead and steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

A big part of the story of My Hero Academia has been the “Quirk Singularity Theory”, the idea that as generations move forward, children will be given quirks that are far more powerful than the generation that came before. Inheriting a combination of their parents’ quirks, it is summarized that the powers themselves will one day be far too powerful to control. Both the quirks of All For One and One For All take this idea to the extreme, with the inheritors of these respective powers being granted a veritable ton of different abilities.

Dr. Garaki puts this idea into practice, creating Nomu that inhabit a number of different Quirks to use in the benefit of the Paranormal Liberation Front. As Garaki is cornered by the heroes of UA Academy, it turns out the Twice’s Quirk is shown in full effect, as this particular doctor is simply a bi-product of the quirk. With the real doctor toiling away in the depths of his lab, it only grants him a little additional time before being swarmed once again. Needless to say, Twice’s powers are coming in handy for his super villain buddies once again.

Twice, as detailed by the undercover hero Hawks, is considered to be one of the most powerful villains alive, with his power only being limited by Twice’s limited imagination. It will definitely be interesting to see how this Quirk comes into play in the future for sure!

