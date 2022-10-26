My Hero Academia Fans Spot Clever Hint About Spinner and His Future

My Hero Academia's Final Arc sees Deku and his friends in the biggest battle of their lives, but this doesn't mean that the villains are coming away with a clean win, as All For One and his minions are facing some life-threatening battles. Such is the case with Spinner, the League of Villains' member that might not be on the same power level as Shigaraki, Dabi, Twice, and Toga, but holds a key place as a mascot for the "Paranormal" populace. In the latest chapter, hints are dropped about Shigaraki's future and they aren't good.

Warning. If you have yet to read Chapter 370 of My Hero Academia's manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the latest manga installment.

With Spinner clearly receiving a mysterious power-up from All For One and Shigaraki, making him appear to gain quite a few sizes as a result, the antagonist is also leading an army made up of around fifteen thousand Quirk wielders that all have appearances that are far from human. While perhaps not explored as thoroughly as other story elements, the prejudice that the "Paranormal" citizens of the world receive helped push many into All For One's waiting arms, with many believing that Hero Society has let them down. Spinner might be more powerful than he has ever been but it's clear that this upgrade comes with a price.

Heroes' Mission: Stop Spinner

Twitter User RukashuMHA noted that Spinner's dialogue changes between two "Japanese syllabaries", showing that the young villain doesn't have complete control of his mind as a result of the power-up and might be hinting that the upgrade is too much for him to handle:

Horikoshi chose a very interesting way of showing that Spinner is messed up: he keeps intermingling Hiragana and Katakana, the two japanese syllabaries. It's not that he's grammatically incorrect, but more like hE's TaLkiNg LikE THIs #MHA370 pic.twitter.com/zZ4YJZ56DW — Rukasu (@RukasuMHA) October 25, 2022

The Final Arc has been touted by creator Kohei Horikoshi as the last story featuring Class 1-A and their exploits in the crime-fighting world as a part of Hero Society, though we would imagine that plenty of anime fans are crossing their fingers that a sequel and/or spin-off series will emerge following the Shonen's conclusion. With the War Arc taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, it has yet to be confirmed how many additional seasons and/or movies will be released to chronicle both the heroes' and villains' stories.

Do you think Spinner will survive My Hero Academia's Final Arc?