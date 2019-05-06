My Hero Academia Explains Why Toga Stole Ochaco’s Blood

Thievery isn’t something Pro Heroes would endorse in My Hero Academia, but everyone’s favorite vixen Toga takes the crime to the next level. Not only is the girl down to steal blood whenever, but she has never given good reason for taking it until now.

And, as expected, Toga’s reasoning is just as creepy as fans guessed.

Recently, My Hero Academia put up a new chapter, and it was there fans learned much more about Toga. The girl’s dark past was revealed as she was someone forced to repress their unsightly quirk from society, but Toga never once bought into the normal world. As soon as she could, Toga bolted to follow Stain, and she went so far as to explain why she took some of Ochaco’s blood.

It turns out the theft all came down to her unrequited love for Izuku.

“I only had a bit of blood from back then. From her, from Ochaco, the girl Izuku trusts so much. He really does trust you. Must be so nice. I wanna get closer to the ones I love too. I wanna be just like you,” Toga thinks to herself as she transforms into Ochaco during a battle.

Just before the change went down, Toga spent time explaining her usual motives for draining victims.

“When I’m happy, I smile. And just like how everyone else kisses the people they love, when I love someone, I suck their blood.”

So far, Toga has refrained from transforming into Ochaco often, but fans have a better understanding of why the League of Villains member bothered with Uravity in the first place. There was no real strategic reason behind the prick; As it turns out, Toga was led by her heart to drain Ochaco a bit, and her reasoning all falls back to Izuku.

So, did you expect this kind of reasoning to come from Toga? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

