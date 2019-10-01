My Hero Academia Shares Aizawa’s Original Pro Hero Plans

My Hero Academia fans have known Aizawa since the very beginning, but they have only ever seen one side of the hero. The broody homeroom teacher may not have vibed well with fans at the start, but he has since become a beloved part of UA Academy. Still, there are things about the hero which readers are still learning, and one of My Hero Academia‘s spin-offs is diving deep into his past. That is how fans learned about Aizawa’s original Pro Hero plans and, well…

They are a whole lot different from the ones which Aizawa actually ended up going with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Aizawa. The student did some joint training at UA Academy with his friends Hizashi and Oboro. They managed to impress the teacher with their skills, and their joint lunch period sees the trio talk about their futures as Pro Heroes.

“After our time there, the three of us should start our own agency. That’s my plan anyway,” Oboro reveals.

“I think we work well together. Take you for example, Shota. You’re not the type to get the action started on your own, but you’re great at sweating the small stuff. You’ll add a layer of polish to everything we do cuz me and Hizashi suck at that!”

Continuing, Oboro told Aizawa why his debilitating quirk does well with teamwork.

“Your Erasure quick is lacking in finishing power, but once you take the wind outta the bad guys’ sails, it’s our turn. We can finish ’em off with some killer combo action!”

While Aizawa seems iffy about the plan at first, he comes to embrace the idea by the chapter’s end. However, fans know something major happens between high school and the present given that Aizawa works solo as a Pro Hero. Fans are sure something tragic will get in-between Eraserhead and those original plans which all bodes rather poorly for Oboro in the end.

Would Aizawa have suited these plans…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.