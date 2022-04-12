My Hero Academia Rescues Two Fan-Favorite Vigilantes

My Hero Academia knows how to string fans with a cliffhanger, and to no one’s surprise, the prequel is following in those footsteps. If you have kept up with the manga, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is knocking on its final chapters, and readers are more invested in this last arc than any before. So when the manga’s latest cliffhanger dropped, readers were stunned when two favorite vigilantes were saved from certain death.

The whole thing came out this week when My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out its newest update. It was there fans watched as Number 6 left his mark on the world while the pro heroes secured Naruhata. Of course, readers were shown plenty of Koichi and even All For One along the way. And in the end, they watched as Pop Step and Knuckleduster were rescued from the brink of death.

If you will recall, Pop Step has been in the hospital for a while now recovering from a Quirk-related infestation. She became the target of Number 6 before long, and before the manga’s big battle got underway, her stay in the hospital was complicated by an emergency. Luckily, Midnight was there to do CPR with the professionals until Pop Step was resuscitated, and her revival was joined by Knuckleduster.

The man was left at death’s door after he faced Number 6 head-on, but the old man wasn’t allowed to dig his own grave. One of the thugs he helped save with Koichi got Knuckleduster’s heart going once again with some electric jolts. Now, the two vigilantes are on the road to recovery, but another favorite has taken their place in limbo. After all, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has put Koichi’s life on the line, and there is no telling whether he’ll recover from Number 6 and his final attack.

