‘My Hero Academia’ Shows Off Adorable Midoriya, Uraraka Moment

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia arc is brought the Joint Training arc toward its end with the official capping off of the training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B, and the debriefing afterward resulted in some great character interactions.

Ever since Uraraka came to terms with her feelings for Midoriya before the Hero License Exam, fans have been waiting to see more special moments between the two. Luckily, there are plenty of adorable ones between them in Chapter 216 of the series.

In Chapter 216, Midoriya’s group has officially defeated their Class 1-B opponents, and Aizawa is trying to get to the bottom of what happened during their test. Midoriya apologized because his quirk went berserk and didn’t know why, but thanks Uraraka and Shinso for helping him out of his jam. Midnight then mentions that she loved how fast Uraraka jumped in to help Midoriya with his rampaging quirk, and Ashido pushed this button even more by saying that Uraraka jumped in without thinking. Even more so, noting that Uraraka wrapped her arms tightly around him.

This makes Uraraka blush, and this gets Midoriya’s attention as well. He can’t help but look at Uraraka surprisingly, and blush as well. Though flushed, Uraraka explains that she couldn’t just leave Midoriya be. She mentions how she should try to keep from acting without thinking in the future, but would be much happier jumping into the fray if the alternative is doing nothing at all.

Though this moment of embarassment passes for the two, it’s a particularly poignant moment for Ashido, who helped Uraraka come to term with her feelings during the Hero License Exam arc as well. Uraraka has been showing some great growth in this arc, and hopefully more will be shown off in the future as the manga continues.

