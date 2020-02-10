My Hero Academia Teases Why Mirko is a Top Hero

My Hero Academia’s latest few chapters have taken major steps toward the eventful confrontation between the heroes and villains, and while the latest chapter has been steeped in controversy following the reveal of Dr. Ujiko’s real name, it was also crucial in moving this fight forward. There was a cliffhanger ending which saw the pro heroes making their way into Jaku Hospital as part of a multi-pronged attack against the villains. Endeavor and the pros came face to face with the doctor at the end of the last chapter, but he takes a back seat in the latest.

Chapter 260 of the series sees the pros all confront the doctor in their own ways, and like other major raids in the past, series creator Kohei Horikoshi is taking the time to highlight some of the pro heroes who we’ve only seen brief glimpses of beforehand. One such pro hero has been a fan favorite ever since her debut, and Chapter 260 of the series teases why the Rabbit Hero Mirko is near the top of the charts.

When Endeavor was officially crowned as the number one hero during the series’ Pro Hero arc, the rest of the top ten hero charts revealed that Mirko was the fifth in the rankings. We had never seen her in action, but that’s come to an end with Chapter 260. As the spearhead for this major takedown at Jaku Hospital, Mirko continued to make her way into the basement where Ujiko’s lab was.

Using her quirk to zip through the basement hallways, Mirko suddenly finds herself facing off against an army of Nomu. Excited, she uses her powerful legs to cut through them with ease. Soon she makes her way through the rest of the hideout and busts through Ujiko’s secret laboratory, taking him by surprise.

The next chapter of the series will hopefully see more of Mirko in action as we’ll get to see why she’s standing at the top of the rankings along with the other heroes we have seen in action in the past. But since she seems to be alone for now, hopefully it doesn’t come back to bite her. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.