My Hero Academia Shows Off Season 6's Heroes and Villains With New Key Art

My Hero Academia has finally come back for a new season as part of the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series is showing off all of the heroes and villains we will be seeing in action over the new episodes with some cool new key art! The sixth season of the series will be kicking off a huge new war between the entire hero and villain rosters, and the fifth season built up the strength of both sides. It's why it's exciting that fans will finally get to see them all clash with the new episodes, and some heroes will be getting into the action for the first time.

Now that My Hero Academia's sixth season has kicked off in full with the first episode premiering over the weekend, the anime has begun hyping the episodes in full. This includes a new slate of key art images that shows off the headlining heroes and villains that we will see fighting in the new episodes, and heroes like Mirko and Midnight who will be getting the spotlight for the first full time in quite a while. You can check it out below from the series' official Twitter account. There are quite a few:

My Hero Academia Season 6 is up and running with new episodes, and you can check out the series (along with the first five seasons) now streaming on Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll begins to tease the lead in to Season 6 as such, "With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All."

The synopsis for the season continues with, "Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

