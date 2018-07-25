‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Confirms Movie, Manga Are Connected

My Hero Academia has become one of shonen’s top titles, and the superhero series is about to make a jump to the big screen. Later this fall, Bones Inc. and Toho will put out the franchise’s first film, and the creator of My Hero Academia is opening up about the story at long last.

And, yes — the movie has a connection to the series Kohei Horikoshi is writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Toho Cinematic T. Magazine did an interview with Horikoshi for the much-anticipated film. It was there the creator said My Hero Academia: Two Heroes does connect to the series’ overall story.

You can read up on Horikoshi’s translated answer below thanks to @aitaikimochii:

“I always wanted to include a chapter about All Might’s past, or rather, I thought that I definitely need to write about his past. In the movie, the young All Might is shown studying abroad in America, and I thought this might not be something that could be brought up anymore in the actual manga story up until now, so I saw the movie as a chance to present this,” Horikoshi said.

“Of course, without a doubt, the movie and manga are adjoined, and the movie is connected to the manga story that happens after it.”

For fans, they will have a chance to check out this new piece of canon soon enough. The film is slated to debut nationwide in Japan at the beginning of August. Fans in the U.S. will be treated to the film’s English dub come September, but lucky fans were able to see the film’s premiere in Los Angeles not long ago at Anime Expo. You can check out ComicBook’s review of the outstanding anime feature here!

Will you be checking out this debut film for My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.