My Hero Academia Movie Clip Unleashes Dark Might's True Power: Watch

It is almost time for My Hero Academia to return to theaters. It has been some time since the anime's third film went live, but this month will mark the U.S. launch of My Hero Academia: You're Next. The movie promises to unleash Class 1-A as war threatens to take over Japan and a new villain rises to the top. Now, a brand-new clip has gone live for My Hero Academia: You're Next, and it focuses on All Might's worst nightmare.

As you can see below, the new clip comes courtesy of Toho International and IGN. The footage, which is dubbed, brings Dark Might to life as he fights Deku and a newcomer named Giulio Gandini. Imaged after All Might, this new villain is determined to carry the hero's legacy into the shadows, but Deku is not about to let his mentor's reputation be sullied.

Feast your eyes on this action-packed exclusive clip from My Hero Academia: You're Next, in US theaters Oct. 11:



© 2024 MHAMP © KH/S pic.twitter.com/Rwrwy3otsW — IGN (@IGN) October 3, 2024

My Hero Academia Brings Dark Might to Life

In this new clip, My Hero Academia: You're Next puts Dark Might in charge as he siphons power from Anna Scervino. Deku and Giulio take a crack at the villain, but Dark Might is not easy to stumble. He handles the tag-team well enough and even promises that the power will be washed with Dark Might's color before long.

Of course, it is easy to see why Deku has an issue with Dark Might. The man is not only a villain plotting against his nation, but he is sullying All Might's image. Dark Might appears to worship the Symbol of Peace, but that obsession has been corrupted. Rather than following All Might as a hero, Dark Might wants to make people rethink the way they see the legend. Deku and Class 1-A are not going to let that happen. And as for Giulio, he becomes involved with Dark Might thanks to his mysterious ties with Anna.

My Hero Academia has a rich film history, and its next release looks just as good as its previous entries. The anime got started in theaters with My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and the 2018 was followed by a second film in 2019. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission have been solid hits with fans. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi even made the films canon to the main series which is a rarity for anime features. Now, My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to continue that trend as it is set just before the anime's seventh season.

When Does My Hero Academia: You're Next Debut?

If you are ready to check out My Hero Academia: You're Next, the movie will hit U.S. theaters on October 11. The team at Toho International is overseeing the release. The movie's subbed and dubbed versions will be shown in theaters, so fans better pick their tickets carefully. And of course, the My Hero Academia TV anime is easy to find.

From Crunchyroll to Hulu, you can find My Hero Academia streaming right now as season seven is wrapping up. Crunchyroll also has access to My Hero Academia's movies along with Netflix. So if you want to catch up on the anime, now is the time to start binging!

What do you make of this latest My Hero Academia clip? Are you excited to check out the anime's latest movie? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.