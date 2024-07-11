New My Hero Academia: You’re Next Trailer Highlight Fight Against Dark Might

My Hero Academia’s movies take place in the main continuity and have each presented unique challenges to Deku and his classmates in Class 1-A. Villains like Wolfram, Nine, and Humarize have each attempted to create new worlds that were at odds with Hero Society. In You’re Next, the fourth film of the shonen franchise, a new threat is on the horizon that is a little too familiar. Dark Might, a nefarious doppelganger of All Might, is set to take on the students of UA Academy and a new trailer highlights how several young superheroes fight against the smiling foe.

As mentioned earlier, each of the feature-length films takes place in the timeline of My Hero Academia’s story. When it comes to You’re Next, it will be interesting to see if this takes place in the week before the fight that caps off the “Final Arc” or if it happens after the battle against All For One and Shigaraki. The manga is looking to release its final chapter this August so the future of the films remains up in the air. With Studio Bones sticking with Deku’s tale, there’s a possibility that the movies will continue past the conclusion of both the manga and the television series.

My Hero Academia: Dark Might Rises

While Dark Might might be a copy of All Might, there are still many questions surrounding the villain’s origin. While One For All has been transferred to new users, it will be interesting to see how the villain has been able to mimic the all-powerful Quirk.

If you want to learn more about My Hero Academia’s fourth film, here’s how Studio Bones describes the movie on the official website, “An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a “symbol of peace” stood before Izuku and his friends…”

