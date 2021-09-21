My Hero Academia Spruces Up Its Villains in New Key Visuals

My Villain Academia has recently come to an end in the fifth season of My Hero Academia, putting Shigaraki and the League of Villains into a place of power that spells serious trouble for the heroes, with the War Arc most likely taking place in the potential sixth season of the anime adaptation. To celebrate the upcoming Blu-Ray release of the fifth season in Japan, this November will see a live event being held which will bring together the voice actors for the villainous faction of Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen franchise, and has given the League a major fashion upgrade.

The event, titled “1st Villain Alliance General Meeting,” will take place on November 21st in Japan and won’t just be bringing together the voices of Shigaraki, Dabi, Today, Spinner, Twice, and Mr. Compress, but will also have a variety of unique items that will be given to My Hero Academia fans who attend. While the event taking place at the Tachikawa Stage Garden has not stated whether it will be streamed, it seems that this is an event that will be a dream come true for any fan of the villains of UA Academy.

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia shared the details for the upcoming anime event, which also gave the League of Villains a major upgrade when it comes to their aesthetic, with each member receiving a major glow-up via suits to celebrate the release of the fifth season’s physical home release:

One episode remains in My Hero Academia’s fifth season, and while a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, it’s almost certain that the anime adaptation will return. With the fourth season’s conclusion ending immediately with a confirmation that another season is on the way, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if season five did the same for the upcoming adaptation of the War Arc. Needless to say, season six will be possibly the biggest story of My Hero Academia to date, and expect plenty of losses on both sides when the war between the heroes and villains takes place.

What do you think of this major glow-up for the League of Villains? How do you feel about the anime adaptation of My Villain Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.