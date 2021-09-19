My Hero Academia Finale Promo Teases the Start of Total War

My Hero Academia is teasing the start of total war with the preview for Season 5’s big finale! The anime has finally reached its last episode, and with the newest entry of the series has brought the fight between the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army to an end. This not only created a much more group of villains as a result, but now it seems they are gearing up for their next major move on the heroes. As the heroes learn about what went down, their preparations are beginning for the eventual conflict as well.

The final episode of the season teases that we’ll see a return to the heroes’ perspective of things after spending the last few episodes focusing on the villains, and with it they will be updated on everything that happened while they were trying to get stronger as well. Not only has Shigaraki himself become much stronger, but the threat they face is far more terrifying than they might currently be prepared for. This is all the case with the preview for the episode as well that teases an entire war is getting ready to break out. Check it out below as shared by @Atsushi101X on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1439214350800064515?s=20

Episode 113 of My Hero Academia and Season 5’s final episode is titled “The High, Deep Blue Sky” and teases we’ll see the gaps filled that sprung up by the switched arcs. The anime tackled the Endeavor Agency and My Villain Academia arcs in a different order from the original manga, and that means it’s got to do some clean up in the final episode as it prepares for what could be coming next in the sixth season. But tensions are rising quickly as now the heroes have to prepare for whatever Shigaraki is planning next.

Not only that, but there was a tease in the newest episode that Shigaraki will be getting even stronger. Couple this with the brief tease we had seen earlier in the season that spoiled what will be coming for Shigaraki next together with All For One’s doctor ally, and the sixth season has become all the more intriguing. But first we need to see how the fifth season of the anime will bring it all to an end. What do you think? How do you want Season 5 to end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!