Cool My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows-Off Nejire Hado’s Hero Look

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is finally underway, and with its premiere comes a lot of promise. Not only will the series feature some of the most intense battles yet for the anime, but will feature plenty of new characters and better looks at previous introductions. Towards the end of the third season, fans were introduced to The Big 3, the top students of U.A. Academy who have already made a name for themselves out in the real world as heroes. One that got a ton of attention was Nejire Hado, who’s blunt personality seemed like a contrast to the other two.

The fourth season of the series will kickstart her hero action in full, but with the tease of her hero look already debuted in trailers and the new opening theme, fans have already taken it upon themselves to bring it to life through cosplay. And one particularly cool one is from artist @kinpatsucosplay (who you can find on Instagram here). Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

Nejire Hado’s hero abilities and skills will be on display in the fourth season alongside Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki. Mirio and Tamaki get a lot more attention, admittedly, as they find themselves at the center of a few of the biggest conflicts in the Shie Hassakai arc, but Nejiro gets plenty of moments to showcase why she’s become one of the top three students alongside them.

But along with Nejire, fans will see a ton of new pro heroes and even more villains thrown into the fray as the series enters its first real conflict without All Might as a safety net. It’s why it’s such an intense series going forward, too, because no matter how tough things get, it’s not like All Might can come in and save the day anymore.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.