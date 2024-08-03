My Hero Academia Announces New Anime Hiatus

My Hero Academia has shaken the anime world to its core with its latest episode. Taking the chance to reveal Bakugo’s current status, the final fight of the anime adaptation has given both All For One and Shigaraki new terrifying forms as the fight for Hero Society continues. This summer, the Studio Bones production has already taken a hiatus that separated a major cliffhanger from this recent installment and it seems that the television series will do so once again. Considering how big the latest cliffhanger is, there are sure to be Class 1-A fans who cannot wait for the anime’s return.

As was the case with the twelfth episode of My Hero Academia’s seventh season, the installment was pushed back one week thanks to coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. In a new announcement, the shonen franchise has confirmed that the same will be the case for the thirteenth episode of the recent season. Following Deku’s arrival on the battlefield, the next episode will arrive on August 17th which will continue the current skirmish. The Summer Olympics themselves will come to an end on August 11th, meaning that there shouldn’t be any further delays based on the legendary games’ schedule.

My Hero Academia’s Future

The thirteenth episode of the seventh season is titled “Connected Stars” and is sure to be one of the most action-packed installments of the latest season. Thanks to employing the power of One For All, Izuku Midoriya was able to make his way to UA Academy in record time, meaning that the heroes have never had a better shot at taking down Shigaraki. Unfortunately, Shigaraki isn’t the only threat to Hero Society at the moment.

In a few hours, manga readers can check out the final chapter of My Hero Academia. For over a decade, creator Kohei Horikoshi has weaved the story of Deku and Class 1-A and while it might be ending, the series will have a long-lasting legacy in the anime world. On top of the last installment, My Hero Academia’s fourth film, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, has been released in theaters in Japan and will do the same in North America this October.

