My Hero Academia Hides Emotional Nighteye Tribute in Latest Episode

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is beginning to move on from the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc, but it’s clear that Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes involved in the fight with Overhaul are going to be feeling the ramifications of its events for quite some time. This is especially true for Midoriya and Mirio Togata, who were some of the closest young heroes next to Sir Nighteye at the time of his passing. But while he might have fallen in battle, the newest ending theme for the fourth season revealed that Sir Nighteye won’t be forgotten so soon.

The fourth season of the series officially kicked off the Remedial Course and Culture Festival arcs rounding out the rest of the season, and marked the occasion with a new set of opening and ending themes. The newest ending theme has been packed with a ton of Easter Eggs and cameos teasing future events of the series, but it also includes a heartbreaking tribute to Sir Nighteye hidden among the details.

As noted by @NeriRubeedo on Twitter, one shot of the ending theme sequence sees Izuku Midoriya as he can’t seem to go to sleep because he’s filled with thoughts of what happened. And on his wall, the special 10th Anniversary All Might poster that he admired in Nighteye’s office when first starting his work study.

The punch in the gut when you realize Deku in the end got the 10th anniversary poster from Nighteye pic.twitter.com/sOCTJcYxEj — NR❄ – Mirai Sasaki blues (@NeriRubeedo) January 25, 2020

Midoriya’s work study with Nighteye got off to a rough start as Nighteye continued to hold it against him that Mirio Togata wasn’t the choice for One For All successor. So he tasked him with a special test in which Midoriya needed to stamp Nighteye’s approval on his work study form. Although he ultimately failed, Nighteye did appreciate how Midoriya didn’t trample on any of his All Might merchandise — including this same limited edition poster.

Back then Midoriya was surprised to see the poster given that it was never officially released in stores, so seeing it hanging on his wall here means that he was given it after Nighteye’s death. It’s a shame that finally meeting another All Might fanboy like himself ended in such a tragic way, but Midoriya will always have this poster as a reminder of their time together.

