‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Official Young All Might Designs

My Hero Academia has just premiered its first movie, Two Heroes, in Japan and it’s received an overwhelmingly positive response for its new elements, such as the debut of a younger All Might.

The Young All Might design has been the subject of much conversation, and it turns out Horikoshi’s official design is much cooler given how many variations in the suit there are.

Much like many of Horikoshi’s other references to Western superheroes, All Might has a cool callout to different ages of comics. There’s the Young All Might costume design seen in the final film, as well as two new ones, and the three variations each carry a cool name that should sound familiar to comics fans.

Dubbed the “Golden Age,” “Silver Age,” and “Bronze Age” versions of All Might, the naming scheme invokes western superhero comics’ by reflecting the changes brought about during those three different periods of the comic industry history. The variations in the outfits even reflect this with the Golden Age design seeming the most “simple,” and the “Bronze Age” variation seen in the movie is the final costume proceeding All Might’s final look in the official series.

Young All Might is sure to fight as fiercely as he looks, and you’ll be able to see him in action for yourself soon. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now screening in Japan, and will hit the United States and Canada on September 25.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!“