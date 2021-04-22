All Time Low Approves of TikTok's My Hero Academia Crossover

✖

If you grew up in the 2010s concert scene, there is a good chance you know All Time Low. The pop-rock band made a name for itself years ago in the music scene, and its recent comeback with "Monsters" has revitalized the fandom. Of course, it didn't take long for All Time Low to begin its quiet domination of TikTok, and one user is going viral after mashing together the band with My Hero Academia.

The video comes courtesy of the user mandjtv who put out a PSA to fans all over. It was there he made the argument that All Time Low's biggest single "Dear Maria, Count Me In" is a secret anime banger, and they proved their hunch with help from Izuku.

Yes and yes pic.twitter.com/Y06lzCiTuZ — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) April 20, 2021

As you can see above, the video goes on to overlay the All Time Low track with the first opening of My Hero Academia. You might think the clip has been edited to hit all the right beats, but that is far from the truth. It turns out "Dear Maria, Count Me In" fits the motions of My Hero Academia perfectly. And yes, All Time Low has even approved the message.

The band's official Twitter shared the TikTok recently as it picked up steam online. The post from All Time Low simply agrees that the single suits My Hero Academia, so there is no telling which other series would fit. Who knows? Maybe Jujutsu Kaisen would be a good pick? Or if we need some throwback titles, we could always try Code Geass or Inuyasha!

What do you think of this My Hero Academia mash-up? Does this All Time Low classic fit any other anime openings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.