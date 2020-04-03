My Hero Academia Gets Ratings Bump All Thanks to Hawks

The penultimate episode of My Hero Academia‘s fourth season didn’t just give us a brand new number one hero with Endeavor taking the crown, but it gave us the official anime series debut for Hawks and with his introduction comes a nice ratings bump for the series! Hawks has been a fan favorite for some time in the manga version of the franchise, with the stories far ahead of those that are told in the anime. With the recent chapters putting Hawks into a life or death situation, Hawks has definitely been showing off his skills in a whole new way!

Hawks is the current number two hero in the world, being trained since a young boy by the Hero Public Safety Commission to become the adapt crime fighter that he is today. Though his personality is one that is extremely laid back, when the hero gets serious, his different array of abilities come into play. Of course, Hawks has the ability to fly thanks to the wings that are connected to his back, but he also can control each of his feathers independently, transforming them into razor sharp knives that can cut through almost anything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User IceEmperor_MH shared the details of the recent My Hero Academia that saw a bump in the ratings thanks in part to Hawks finally making his debut to the anime series after establishing himself in the manga time and time again:

That Hawks magic continues…this last Heroaca episode that aired this last Saturday did a TV rating of 6.0% , the highest ever for the series and blowing out the last peak which was like 5.1% if my memory serves. — ゴールデン (@iceemperor_mh) April 1, 2020

With the finale of season four about to drop, the anime is hinting at a big cliffhanger for the fight between Endeavor, Hawks, and the League of Villains’ new creation in the “High End” Nomu. With the final episode of season four touting a big brawl between the trio, we’ll get our first look at Hawks unleashed as he attempts to bring down the biological nightmare that was brought to life thanks to Shigaraki and the rest of his villainous rogues. Hawks part in My Hero Academia will only get bigger as time marches forward so we’ll see if ratings continue to spike whenever season five begins!

What do you think of the ratings bump that My Hero Academia received thanks to Hawks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!