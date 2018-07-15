‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Encounter with the Unknown’

My Hero Academia has raised the stakes on Toonami as the League of Villains ambushed the Hero Academy students during their training trip to the USJ, and now Midoriya and the others have to survive long enough to escape.

Did you miss the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami? Read on to find out everything you missed!

The villains continue their ambush at the USJ, and are upset that All Might isn’t around. The students try to figure out why the alarm wasn’t triggered, and Todoroki figures out that the villains have meticulously planned the attack. Midoriya worries about Aizawa, since his style is better suited to solo fights, but Eraserhead quickly proves him wrong. Eraserhead begins his impressive attack on the villains, with his quirk making it hard for the villains to nail any attacks. Before the students could escape, they’re stopped by Kurogiri, who says the League of Villains was there originally to kill All Might. Kirishima and Bakugo try to attack him, but he survives. Then Kurogiri warps them to separate places in the facility, making them vulnerable to the villains. Midoriya ends up in the shipwreck zone pool, and is attacked by a fish villain. Tsu then appears to defeat the villain and get Midoriya out of there (he Quirk is “Frog” meaning she can do everything frogs do). Mineta is there as well as they take refuge on a boat. Midoriya figures they must have figured out the school schedule when the alarm chaos distracted the teachers and students in the previous episode. Tsuyu then figures the villains have figured out a way to kill All Might because of how much effort they put in the plan. Then a swarm of sea villains approaches the boat Midoriya, Tsu, and Mineta have taken refuge on. Midoriya realizes it’s up to them to save themselves, so they begin their counterattack as some students begin battling the villains in the different disaster areas. All Might can’t reach Aizawa and 13, and is upset that he’s not there. The Principal Nezu arrives and chastises him for going into active doing despite his injuries. It’s why he gave him the job of making the most of his responsibilities in his current state, and needs to focus on the students. The Principal continues to lecture him, keeping him at the school. 13 then tells Iida to run to the school and tell the other heroes what’s happening due to the signal jamming. Iida hates the idea, but the others encourage him to do so as Kurogiri begins his battle with 13. Midoriya and Tsu figure out that the villains must have known the layout of the USJ because they’re using each area effectively, but do not know the abilties of the students because they sent someone like Tsu to the shipwreck zone who should’ve been sent somewhere disadvantageous to her. None of the villains are making a move, proving the theory that the villains don’t know their abilities. Midoriya, Tsu, and Mineta explain their Quirks and limits, with Mineta’s sticky balls seemingly unfit for battle. All he can do is pull them from his head, and they just cling to things. Then the villains begin their attack. Mineta then panics and throws his balls, which the villains are afraid to touch. Midoriya begins his move. He jumps out of the boat like Bakugo would as a distraction, and figures out that he can’t break his arm yet due to the number of villains surrounding them. Using his index and thumb, Midoriya unleashes a Delaware Smash to create a major tidal wave. Then Tsu grabs him with her tounge in mid-air, with Mineta unloading a major amount of sticky balls as the tidal wave creates a whirlpool. This captures the attacking villains successfully as Midoriya, Tsuyu, and Mineta make their way out of danger in the shipwreck zone for now.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.