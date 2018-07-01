‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Bakugo’s Start Line’

My Hero Academia’s still burning up Adult Swim’s Toonami block, and now the flames are even hotter as the series is set to explore the fallout of the explosive battle between Midoriya and Bakugo in the last episode.

Kaminari notes how weird it was that the losers were untouched while the winners were beaten badly, and Bakugo’s been shaken because Midoriya won the exercise and caught him off guard. He’s wondering if Midoriya would win if Midoriya used his Quirk’s full power. All Might (meaning Yaoyorozu) says the MVP of the exercise was Iida because he was the only who fully embraced the exam and called out the flaws in each of the others’ plans while Iida was the only one who had a plan. All Might is caught off guard by how much Yaoyorozu knows. Yaoyorozu was one of the four students enrolled based on recommendations. Hagakure (invisibility) and Oijiro (a powerful tail) face off against Shoji, who can replicate body parts on his tentacles, and Todoroki, who has a half cold and half hot body. He freezes the entire building, capturing the missile for his hero team. Bakugo’s thrown off by this show of strength as well. Todoroki was also enrolled through recommendation. Sero and Kirishima, Tsuyu and Tokoyami, Yaoyorozu and Mineta, Kaminari and Jiro, Sato and Koda, Aoyama and Ashido, each pair off and go through their own exercises. Tsuyu says All Might’s positivity was great after Aizawa’s homeroom lessons as All Might leaves. He’s worried about Bakugo’s pride, and swears to council him about it. But he runs out of time in his full power form. Recovery Girl asks All Might why she hasn’t stopped Midoriya from injuring his body so much. He reveals that only a select group of people know the truth about his secret weakness, and an even smaller group knows about the power of One For All. Recovery Girl says its even more important for All Might to be a good guide to Midoriya. Midoriya wakes up and realizes he missed all of the afternoon classes. The rest of Class 1-A was there waiting for him, raining praise for his battle during the lesson while all introduces themselves. Midoriya realizes Bakugo left already. Midoriya catches up to Bakugo, and wants to tell him about One For All. He tells Bakugo his Quirk was given to him recently, but won’t tell him who. He says he doesn’t have control yet, but is trying. That’s why he didn’t want to use it until he had a chance to win. He’s going to work to control the borrowed Quirk and win with his own power. Bakugo cries out that he’s just getting started, and will end up the number one hero despite seeming so weak compared to others in the class. All Might tries to give him a speech, but Bakugo refuses. He’s seemingly moved on as both Midoriya and Bakugo vow to get stronger and surpass the other one. A special after the credits scene reveals a mysterious villain with a hand over his face as he question what would happen if the Symbol of Peace was killed by the villains.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.