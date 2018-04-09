‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Just Realized How Ripped Izuku Is

You would think it goes without saying, but it seems fans could use a reminder these days. With the return of My Hero Academia, audiences have gotten their first-look at its third season, and the recap episode made sure to stress one very important fact about Izuku Midoriya.

Yes, the high schooler is insanely ripped, and it is about time fans acknowledged it.

Recently, the premiere of My Hero Academia‘s new season went live, and the release saw Izuku train hard. After wrapping his first semester at UA Academy, the hero-in-training headed home to some private lessons on his own before the Hero Program went out for a summer trip. The episode saw a very clothed Izuku pumping weights in his bedroom to train at first, but that all changed when Kaminari and Mineta roped him into going to the pool.

After heading to the public pool at UA Academy, fans were faced with the truth: Izuku is ripped. The hero may not be bulging with muscles like All Might does when he’s all suited up, but his arms are plenty toned along with his abs. Not only did Midoriya’s muscular physique turn heads, but Iida and Todoroki took fans by surprise with their jacked forms.

Really, all of the boys from Class 1-A are seriously ripped, and the opening episode of season three was not afraid to show off their physiques. Well, except there is poor Mineta — the kid may develop defined abs one day, but that day has not come yet.

Of course, plenty of fans are not surprised by how built Izuku has become. Audiences met the boy when he was little more than a middle schooler, but that was long before All Might took him on as his protege. After being singled out by the Number One Hero, Izuku underwent a harsh training program before entering UA Academy that toned all of his muscles, and it seems protagonist hasn’t skipped leg day since.

