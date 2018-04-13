New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Reveal Class 1-A’s Boot Camp

My Hero Academia‘s third season is underway as Class 1-A is about to embark on their school trip to train their quirks even more intensely and specifically. To celebrate the occasion, the second episode released more preview images.

The first batch of images for the second episode of the third season, Episode 40,reveals the boot camp Class 1-A is heading into the forest for training during the School Trip:

The second image features a mysterious boy fans of the manga know as Kouta Izumi, who plays a major role down the line in the series:

Episode 40 of My Hero Academia is titled “Wild, Wild Pussycats” and the synopsis reads as such:

“It’s the start of the U.A. School Trip! Before they arrive at the destination, they undergo an intense trial! Deku and the others face forward and advance. However, Shiragaki is also on the move with the League of Villains aiming to sabotage the field trip!”

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.