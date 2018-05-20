‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Its Most Surprising Save Yet

When it comes to My Hero Academia, the unexpected should be expected. The top-tier series has gained a reputation for exceeding expectations, but audiences admit they were blindsided by a recent save that took place in its latest episode.

This weekend, My Hero Academia kicked off to a big start as its new episode saw Izuku’s squad stage a rescue attempt. After being thrown at Mr. Compress, Izuku and the gang found themselves in the middle of the League of Villain’s huddle. A small fight ensued wherein the UA Academy students were put on the defensive, and things did not look like they were going to go the way the kids wanted.

With Izuku down, the baddies were able to escape, and all seemed alright when Shoji revealed he managed to nab his crystallized friends from Mr. Compress. However, the theatrical villain let the students know he faked them out one last time by revealing he really did have Tokoyami and Bakugo in hand. The revelation sent Izuku’s friends into a panic as they realized two classmates were about to be kidnapped, but Tokoyami was saved… by Aoyama.

Yes, everyone’s favorite Laser Navel hero showed his true colors by pulling out a truly surprising save. Fans had know Aoyama was well as he was shown hiding from Dabi and Twice last week, but his strung-out nerves made audiences dismiss him. However, the UA Academy trainee found it within himself to be a real hero, and he managed to knock both Tokoyami and Bakugo free from Mr. Compress. Shoji was able to save Tokoyami, but Dabi prevented Todoroki from doing the same for Bakugo. The rescue mission may not have gone perfectly, but Aoyama ensured at least one of the kidnapped Class 1-A students was saved. So, you may want to remember this the next time you go to mock Aoyama over his eccentric behavior.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

