My Hero Academia Season 4 Shares Official Designs for Gentle and La Brava

My Hero Academia is out in full force these days. The anime is moving along with its fourth season, and things are going a little lighter in the wake of Overhaul’s arc. So far, the Cultural Festival arc has been tame, but it will not take long for things to heat back to a simmer. After all, new villains are on the way, and fans can get a look at their official character designs now.

Recently, the artwork for the new baddies surfaced online. The colorful pieces can be seen below, and it will be easy for you to pick out who is who. That is, if you have read that manga and all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artwork shows Gentle at the top. The older man is dressed extravagantly like a good performer should. With a purple scarf tied around his neck, Gentle goes a step further with a massive suit jacket and pinstripe pants.

Of course, he is not alone. The criminal is joined by his sidekick La Brava. The tiny girl has her red hair pulled into twin tails, and she models herself after Gentle in every way. From her clothes to her makeup, La Brava wants to immolate her idol, and she seems to do so for more reasons than simply admiration. A simple crush could do the trick, and it will fall to Izuku to untangle that mess when he clashes with these baddies later in My Hero Academia season four.

What do you make of these designs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.