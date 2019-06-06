My Hero Academia Merchandise Reveals Season Four’s Arcs

My Hero Academia is still a few months out from having its fourth season go live, and fans are counting down the days. After all, the shonen series is one of the biggest out there, and My Hero Academia promises to explore some bombastic arcs when it comes to television once again. And thanks to a new piece of merchandise, fans have gotten an idea of what season four will go through.

Recently, a fan on Twitter known as Audrey shared a piece of merchandise which My Hero Academia will sell in Japan exclusively. The towel can be brought at the Jump Shop, and the season four collectible features artwork depicting its arcs.

As you can see below, there is plenty of artwork taken from the manga’s Overhaul arc. Not only does the villain himself show up in the bottom-right corner, but other characters like Sir Nighteye are also shown prominently.

Ooh, new Boku No Hero Academia Jump Shop exclusive towel is pretty cool- looks like it’s showcasing the two arcs that will happen in Season 4 with Overhaul as well as the Cultural Festival since the Vol. 19 cover art with Jirou is also in this collage. INTERESTING…👀 pic.twitter.com/64WNGkzpyO — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 6, 2019

There is one addition to this towel that has fans intrigued. Most of Class 1-A shows up on the towel, but the image used for Jiro has piqued curiosity. The design used for the heroine is sourced from the arc after the Overhaul story, and this has led fans to believe season four will also cover that following arc. This means My Hero Academia would explore its Cultural Festival arc before bowing out, and fans seem curious about this double header. The Overhaul arc is meaty enough to take up an entire season, but My Hero Academia is notorious for leaving cliffhangers for fans. If season four heads into its finale with the Cultural Festival on a string, fans will be more eager than ever for its next season, and Izuku Midoriya will do what it takes to keep his fans interested.

So, will you be tuning into this new season?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.