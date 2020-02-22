My Hero Academia Teases Gentle’s Plans for U.A. with New Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode brings the fourth season of the series further into the Cultural Festival arc, and this new arc introduced fans to a brand new set of villains Gentle Criminal and his aide La Brava. The two of them already seemed much different than other villains of the past as they publicly upload videos of each one of their exploits to the hero world’s version of YouTube. But while the two of them seemed kind of goofy at first thanks to their operatic presentation, Gentle Criminal seemed a lot more threatening in the latest episode.

The latest episode of the series unveiled Gentle Criminal’s modus operandi as he explained that the heroes and the villains of the past made names for themselves and existed within a period of chaos and freedom before the government tightened everything up. The post-credits scene for Episode 82 of the series laid this out even further as Gentle Criminal now has his eyes set on U.A. Academy.

Episode 82 begins and ends with one of Gentle’s videos. At the top of the episode, the video serves as an introduction to his personality. He’s been uploading videos to his channel (that continues to be deleted) as a way to further get his name out there as a villain, and sees himself as a “Gentleman” thief whose crimes only serve to send a message of some sort.

That’s why his plan to attack U.A. Academy is certainly interesting. As Episode 82 comes to a close, a new video reveals that Gentle is teasing that an “alarm will sound” not just to those who watch his videos but to society as a whole. There’s a threatening aura as he reveals that he chooses his brand of tea based on how big his next “job” is, and this one is called “Royal Flush.“

Telling his fans to “wait with caution,” Gentle is laying the groundwork for his eventual attack on U.A. Academy. But given what we know about his villainous persona thus far, what message could be possibly planning to send? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.