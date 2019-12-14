My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Episode with Intense Kirishima Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season continues to explore the big battle between the heroes and Overhaul’s Shie Hassaikai group, and after showing the intense battle between Suneater and three of the members of the Eight Bullets things only got wilder. The latest episode of the series brought Kirishima and Fat Gum into the battle against two more of the Eight Bullets, and it was here that Kirishima was tested in in the limits of his manly spirit. Fans saw how conflicted he was when fighting against such a strong villain, and it’s one of the most important turning points in the arc overall.

With this newest episode of the series, original series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to Twitter to celebrate the new Kirishima centric episode with an intense look at Kirishima in battle against Rappa. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 72 of the series saw Kirishima and Fat Gum separated from the other invading heroes and split off into a room against two of the Eight Bullets, Tengai and Rappa. These two have a powerful combination in which Rappa hits opponents with his powerful fists while Tengai protects him with barriers. This combination proved too much for Kirishima to handle at first as the wind was taken out of his sails as Rappa wailed on his body.

But as fans know all too well by now, Kirishima isn’t one to give up too easily as he thought back to the journey he’s been on thus far. This brought out a brave new side of him, and Horikoshi is reflecting that with this new sketch of the character. It’s been a strong season for Kirishima thus far as he’s been put front and center of a lot of battles, and now we’ll see where Season 4 takes him next!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.