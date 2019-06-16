My Hero Academia Confirms Season 4 Release Date

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is one of the biggest anime releases of the year for many fans, and the series is promising to get into an intense action-filled arc upon its return by the looks of its first full trailer too. Though its October return has been known ever since it was confirmed that the series would be returning for a fourth season this year, fans weren’t sure how long into the month they would have to wait.

Confirming earlier reports, My Hero Academia Season 4 is officially scheduled to premiere October 12th in Japan. Luckily for fans in other territories, Funimation has already confirmed they have licensed the season for an English language release and will be streaming it outside of Japan as it releases.

October 12th might be far away, but a lucky few will get to see the world premiere of Season 4 before anyone else. Funimation will be screening the season’s first episode during a guest-filled panel at Anime Expo 2019 next month, so the excitement for this new season has been through the roof. It’s with good cause too, as the Shie Hassakai arc of the series will kick off the fourth season.

There’s currently no word on how long this fourth season will last, nor is there any indication of how many arcs this new season will get to cover, but it has been confirmed that this new season will see Midoriya and the others take on the real world.

After getting their Provisional Hero Licenses toward the end of the third season, Midoriya will be venturing out into the world with a new internship. This will pit him against new villains, join surprising new allies, and set him on a path of struggle and strife as his heroism is challenged in many new ways. It’s going to be a big season.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.