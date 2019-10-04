My Hero Academia Season 4 Will Reportedly Begin With Recap Episode

With anticipation rising for, arguably, the biggest anime return of the year with My Hero Academia’s fourth season dropping this month, a rumor has been circulating that the newest season will be starting with a bit of a recap. One reliable source has confirmed that the return of Midoriya and the UA Academy students will be an original story that also attempts to recap the previous seasons of the series. This isn’t new territory for the franchise, having created similar episodes in the past, though fans may receive this news to mixed reception.

Twitter User Spytrue revealed that the first episode of My Hero Academia’s fourth season will attempt to retell the stories that have already taken place, most likely briefly touching upon the journey that Midoriya and company have gone through in the previous three seasons:

The first episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 is going to be an original episode with recap. — SPY (@Spytrue) October 3, 2019

As mentioned earlier, My Hero Academia is no stranger to creating recap episodes to give fans a quick briefing of what has happened to the students in prior episodes. Many fans who follow the events closely of the franchise, and anime in general, may not be thrilled to hear that time is being devoted into exploring things that they already know, but these episodes do at least act as a good primer for those who have not seen the series for some time or are looking for a quick way to jump into the franchise itself.

Season three ended with Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A being introduced to the “Big Three”, three of the most popular, strongest aspiring heroes of UA Academy. With the new season taking place immediately following the previous conclusion, it might not be the worst idea in the world to give viewers, old and new, a quick recap of everything that has happened to our favorite students to date.

What do you think of the news that My Hero Academia will begin with a recap episode? Do you feel that recap episodes in anime are worthwhile? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.