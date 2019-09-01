My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer Teases Major Mirio Match

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season will be finally debuting this Fall, and the series has recently dropped a fresh new trailer giving fans the best look at the newest season thus far. Previous trailers have revealed that Mirio Togata would be playing a critical role in the next season of the series, but the latest trailer confirmed that he will be fully jumping into the fray as fans can see him in the midst of one intense bout against a mysterious foe.

Togata was introduced at the tail end of the third season of the anime, and fans learned that his skills put him as the person who was closest to becoming the new number one hero — even including the pros. And if this upcoming fight is any indication, fans could be in for one heck of a watch come Season 4.

The newest trailer for Season 4, which has gotten fans more hyped than ever before, sees, Mirio in what seems to be in an intense battle with Overhaul, the main villain of this newest arc. Mirio is going to play a key role as someone who will be pretty closely related to Midoriya’s first full internship as a provisionally licensed hero. As fans can see in the trailer, Mirio seems to point Midoriya out as a potential candidate and soon the two end up working together.

What they’re working towards, however, are some of the most violent fights in the anime so far. The Shie Hassakai arc is one jam-packed with action, and this Mirio fight will be one of the major anchors of the arc’s climax. It’s safe to say that fans will see what becomes of Mirio’s skill when he uses it in a full on battle and not holding back on some fellow classmates. But fans will get their chance to see it all soon enough as My Hero Academia returns with Season 4 on October 12th.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.