My Hero Academia Fans are Loving the Anime’s Season 4 Trailer

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall 2019 anime season, and fans got their first full look at the new hotness with a recently released trailer. The fourth season will be adapting one of the most action-packed and intense arcs of the series to date, so the trailer was jam-packed with all sorts of cool new things.

New heroes, new villains, new stories, and new fights for Midoriya and the others were teased in this first full trailer and there’s a lot to break down for the next few months until its official October premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But how are fans feeling about this new trailer? If they weren’t hyped before, they are totally in for the new season now that they have seen what’s to come. Read on to see what fans are saying about the trailer for Season 4 and let us know how you’re feeling in the comments! Are you ready for My Hero Academia Season 4?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

The Good Boy Kirishima has Returned

*sees my hero academia season 4 trailer on Instagram*



*searches it on YouTube. Screenshots*



MY BABY pic.twitter.com/G7ul5k4tPP — BobaFiish (@BobaFiish) June 16, 2019

Todoroki is Another Returning Good Boy!

Todoroki on the new Boku no Hero Academia season trailer! My boy looks so good! 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/WzhRN8pt38 — caι 🍂 (@holakenma) June 16, 2019

“Going to be a Wild Ride”

New trailer has me so excited season 4! We’re slowly but surely getting closer to it every day but it’s going to be a wild ride once it gets here! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/I2EkuntGAb — aly (@chidoroki) June 16, 2019

“Will be Incredible”

My Hero Academia season 4 will be incredible. pic.twitter.com/keBCdEoyUw — Sanjay Pattani (@LeoZeo2) June 16, 2019

“Damn that was Fire”

That My Hero Academia Season 4 PV tho……. Damn that was fire — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) June 16, 2019

“Looking so Crisp”

DUUUUUDE MHA S4 TRAILER IS UP, OVERHAUL LOOKING SO CRISP

I literally can’t wait to see this arc animated ASHSKSLAJFKS#MyHeroAcademia #overhaul pic.twitter.com/mL4J2PUbhk — – Empire – (@Electric_Empire) June 17, 2019

Hype AF

I’m hype af for season 4 of my hero academia after watching this trailer!! pic.twitter.com/AJ1UT30S8N — Nelson (@Chery_Noir) June 17, 2019

“Season 4 is Going to be Amazing”

The Big 3 + Fat Gum & Kirishima in action- SEASON 4 IS GOING TO BE AMAZING 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCK4XFVjOd — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 16, 2019

Don’t Forget the English Dub!