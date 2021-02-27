My Hero Academia Season 5 Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

✖

My Hero Academia Season 5 has revealed new details for its opening and ending themes! The fifth season of the series is finally making its big return to screens later this March, and it's one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall. The fifth season of the series will be kicking off with an action packed arc as the students of both Class 1-A and 1-B take on one another in a major joint training exercise to test how far each of them have come since they started school.

My Hero Academia recently released a new trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the series, and with it came a confirmation of the new set of opening and ending theme songs that will be paired with the new episodes. The new opening theme is titled "No.1" as performed by DISH, and the new ending theme is titled "Ashiato" as performed by The Peggies.

It won't be too much longer before we can check out My Hero Academia's fifth season ourselves as it will officially be returning for the new episodes beginning on March 27th. The anime will be returning for the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series that will see 1-A and 1-B form specific (and unique) teams that will also include a new student in the fray, the fan favorite Hitoshi Shinso.

Shinso will only be one of the new elements thrown into the chaos of the series for the fifth season, and we'll be seeing this in full before too long!