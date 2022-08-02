My Hero Academia Season 5 Releases OVAs on Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia is back in business, and we have season five to thank for the anime's special comeback. While all eyes are set on the show's next season, the team at Bones has been busy with Izuku behind the scenes. The crew has been animating a couple of OVAs to share with fans, and those specials are now available to watch right now!

The two episodes were made available on Crunchyroll just recently, so you can check out the My Hero Academia OVAs right now. Subscribers will be able to access the specials right away, and they come both subbed and dubbed to your preferences.

For those unaware of these two OVAs, they were officially announced at the start of this year and made their debut in Japan earlier in the summer. The first episode is all about sports as our favorite heroes find themselves split into teams to play baseball. Gang Orca and Shishido decided to recruit players from all over as they battle to see who is the best baseball player in Japan, and things get out of hand when quirks are allowed on the field.

As for the second special, it takes place during Izuku's internship period with Endeavor. The hero works alongside Shoto and Bakugo when the Number One Hero is asked to help bring in an impossible villain who makes everyone laugh. And of course, the mission goes sideways once Endeavor's crew learns how precocious this new baddie really is.

Of course, these specials are adorable, and they show fans a relaxed take on My Hero Academia's busy leads. Netizens better enjoy the peace while they can because the anime won't be able to keep it up for long. This fall, the series will return with season six, and the comeback is expected to adapt one of the manga's most intense arcs yet. So if you were expecting season six of My Hero Academia to be a lighthearted affair, you better think again.

What do you make of these new OVAs? Have you been able to check them out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.