My Hero Academia Confirms Season 5 Simulcast Delay

My Hero Academia confirmed a delay is coming to its Simulcast of Season 5! My Hero Academia's fifth season is nearing towards its final slate of episodes, and is getting ready to launch the most intense arc of the anime to date. That is making the wait for each new episode that much tougher than the last, and unfortunately it's going to be an even longer wait before the release of Episode 107 of the series. It was announced that the Japanese broadcast of the episode would be delayed a week due to the Olympics, and unfortunately that means its international release has been hit too.

With the delay of Episode 107's airing in Japan, My Hero Academia's official English language account has doubled down and confirmed that the Simulcast release for the episode will be delayed a week as well. Rather than debut on Saturday, August 7th, Episode 19 of the fifth season (107 of the series overall) will be premiering on Saturday, August 14th instead. The good news is that the English Simuldub of Episode 17 will still be airing as scheduled:

Heads up, heroes! There will be no new simulcast episode of My Hero Academia Season 5 this week. Episode 19 will be available at the usual time on August 14. (Note: Episode 17's English dub will still launch on @Funimation this Saturday, as usual.) — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) August 4, 2021

The most recent episode of the series brought the Endeavor Agency arc to its climax with an intense final conflict, but there's still one more episode needed to completely wrap up its events and get ready for what's to come. Shota Aizawa voice actor Junichi Suwabe teased that this next episode would be one of the darkest of the season yet, and that's still long before we're supposed to get to see what the villains have been up to this season.

The fifth season swapped its final two arcs, so the final arc of the season will be focusing on the villains as they and the Meta Liberation Army form their mysterious plans for the rest of the world that were teased during Hawks' investigation of this new group. It might unfortunately be another week before we see the next step in this season, but at least each new episode is teased to be a big one.

