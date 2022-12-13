My Hero Academia Season 6 Crowns Dabi MVP After Newest Episode

My Hero Academia has made it to a pivotal moment in the climax of Season 6's first major arc, and Dabi has been crowned the newest MVP of the season after his big moment in the newest episode! It's been a pretty notable season for Dabi thus far as after building up to some mysterious plan during the events of the fifth season, Dabi has been at the center of some of the biggest moments of Season 6 thus far. He was the one confronting Hawks directly in order to save Twice, but that was far from his major standout scene.

The previous episodes had been teasing that Dabi had something in mind for Endeavor, and the newest episode confirmed this to be the case when he made a grandstanding moment out of revealing his secret identity to the world at large. It was such a big moment that fans had been excited to see that the anime itself honored Dabi's big reveal by making him the MVP of the episode overall. You can check out the announcement and special highlight reel for Episode 124's MVP below:

What Happens to Dabi in My Hero Academia Episode 124?

Episode 124 of My Hero Academia is titled "Dabi's Dance" for a reason as Dabi revealed himself to actually be the long lost, and thought dead son of the Todoroki family, Toya Todoroki. It's this reveal that he had been wanting to unleash at just the right moment to not only crush Endeavor and Shoto's hopes, but to further make sure that the people's views on heroes would be ruined as a result of revealing just how terrible of a father Endeavor is.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Spills The Beans on Dabi's Identity | My Hero Academia: Is "Dabi's Dance" the Anime's Best Episode Yet?

It's just the start of Dabi's real feud with Endeavor and the rest of the Todoroki family, and is only going to get hotter as the season continues. The Paranormal Liberation Front War has reached its climax, but things are only going to get worse for the heroes as it all continues. But what did you think of Dabi in the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!