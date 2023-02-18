My Hero Academia Pits Deku Against Lady Nagant For The First Time

My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen Deku fighting against some of the biggest threats to Hero Society that the Shonen protagonist has ever encountered. Following his decisive battle against Shigaraki in the Paranormal Liberation War, the inheritor of One For All is now tangling with an opponent who is deeply entrenched in the seedy underbelly of the Public Safety Commission. While Lady Nagant is a powerhouse in her own right, her back story has big implications for why Hero Society isn't quite as "squeaky clean" as it appears.

Even though Shigaraki lost the War Arc, the decaying villain who now harbors the power of All For One wasted little time in freeing countless villains from various prisons. One of which just so happens to be Lady Nagant, a villainous sniper who wants to see the destruction of Hero Society and makes a shaky truce with All For One to help make this dream become a reality. Despite her own powerful Quirk, Nagant is also given some tricks by the major villain responsible for All Might's retirement and has her sights set on Izuku Midoriya. Even with Midoriya having a serious mastery of the abilities granted by One For All, this will be one of his toughest fights to date.

My Nagant Academia

The latest episode of My Hero Academia saw the initial encounter between Midoriya and Lady Nagant, with the villainous sniper carrying around the downed villain Overhaul, who has been having a rough time since he lost his limbs in the fourth season of the anime adaptation:

Lady Nagant's Quirk isn't just being an expert marksman but allows her to take her own hair and form it into bullets that she is able to shoot at targets. On top of her own Quirk, All For One granted her a new power dubbed "Air Walk", which seemingly allows her to walk through the air, making her that much more of a threat as she won't be stuck in one position. With Nagant tasked with bringing Deku directly to her new benefactor, Izuku is going to have to put One For All to the test in winning this battle.

